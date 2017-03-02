UPDATE 1-JCDecaux says having "good" first quarter in Britain -CEO

(Adds details, quote)

By Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.

The family-run company had said last year it would review the number of advertising screens it was installing in Britain following the Brexit vote.

"For now, we decided not to reduce (investments) because sales are better than expected," chief executive Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters.

"We thought Brexit would impact sales, but we had a very good last quarter in England and we are having a good first quarter."

Brexit has so far had no impact on advertising investments in Britain where the retail sector has benefited from an increase in sales to foreigners eager to profit from weakness of the pound, Decaux added.

JCDecaux, which has sought to strengthen its presence in the United States, also confirmed its interest in assets of its U.S. competitors Clear Channel Outdoor and Outfront Media .

"Both are of interest to us. These assets have been on sale several times but they were too expensive," Jean-Francois Decaux said.

"Both are of interest to us. These assets have been on sale several times but they were too expensive," Jean-Francois Decaux said.

"The day will come when we have a price that we believe will be reasonable for these assets," he added.