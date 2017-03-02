UPDATE 1-JCDecaux says having "good" first quarter in Britain -CEO

(Adds details, quote)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising
company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce
investments in Britain, which it had considered following the
country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first
quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.
The family-run company had said last year it would review
the number of advertising screens it was installing in Britain
following the Brexit vote.
"For now, we decided not to reduce (investments) because
sales are better than expected," chief executive Jean-Francois
Decaux told Reuters.
"We thought Brexit would impact sales, but we had a very
good last quarter in England and we are having a good first
quarter."
Brexit has so far had no impact on advertising investments
in Britain where the retail sector has benefited from an
increase in sales to foreigners eager to profit from weakness of
the pound, Decaux added.
JCDecaux, which has sought to strengthen its presence in the
United States, also confirmed its interest in assets of its U.S.
competitors Clear Channel Outdoor and Outfront Media
.
"Both are of interest to us. These assets have been on sale
several times but they were too expensive," Jean-Francois Decaux
said.
"The day will come when we have a price that we believe will
be reasonable for these assets," he added.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva;
Editing by Adrian Croft and David Evans)