JCDecaux says having a "good" first quarter in Britain-CEO

PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising
company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce
investments in Britain, which it had considered following the
country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first
quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.
"For now, we decided not to reduce (investments) because
sales are better than expected," chief executive Jean-Francois
Decaux told Reuters.
"We thought Brexit would impact sales, but we had a very
good last quarter in England and we are having a good first
quarter".
