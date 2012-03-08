JCDecaux sees lift from Olympic Games

PARIS, March 8 Outdoor advertising
specialist JCDecaux expects to receive a boost from
the Olympic Games in London this year, Chief Executive
Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
"We expect to see spending on outdoor ads increase by 6-7
points this year because of the Olympics," he said.
The CEO said JCDecaux was the leader in the UK, where the
games will be held, with 35 percent of the market and key
advertising contracts at London's Heathrow airport and the St.
Pancras Eurostar terminal.
His comments came after the group posted largely in line
2011 results and resumed paying a dividend for the first time in
three years.
On the acquisition front, Jean-Francois Decaux said the
company was studying several small deals and remained interested
in expanding its footprint in the United States perhaps via an
acquisition of competitor CBS Outdoor.
For now, CBS "has not said it wants to sell the unit", said
Decaux, adding that such a move would happen "sooner or later."
"It's just a question of time," he said, adding that JCDecaux
had not so far made an offer for the company.
A spokesman for CBS declined to comment on its plans for the
outdoor business on Wednesday, but CBS CEO Les Moonves recently
told investors he was happy with the unit's performance while
leaving the door open to entertaining any offers for it.
"We always say our phones are open but with the way outdoor
is performing it's going to be a big number," Moonves said at an
investment conference in late February.