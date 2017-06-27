UPDATE 1-France's JCDecaux, America Movil create joint advertising venture in Mexico

(Adds co-CEO, analyst comments)
By Alan Charlish
June 27 France's JCDecaux will create
a joint venture with Mexican telecommunications group America
Movil, it said on Tuesday, as part of the outdoor
advertising company's drive to expand in Latin America.
The two groups will merge their out of home (OOH)
advertising businesses, with JCDecaux holding 60 percent of the
new company, JCD Out Of Home Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (JCDecaux MX),
and the rest held by a wholly owned subsidiary of America Movil,
JCDecaux said.
"[The deal] will enable us to offer our clients a better
geographical coverage, notably in Mexico City, in street
furniture advertising and diversify our portfolio of assets with
bridges and shopping malls," Co-Chief Executive Jean-Charles
Decaux said in a statement.
The deal with billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, Latin
America's largest phone company, also gives JCDecaux an
opportunity for synergies between mobile and outdoor
advertising.
"Certainly part of the future of outdoor advertising is
linked to mobile usage...they can use the technology of screens
along with the mobiles people are carrying around in order to
push advertising," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Conor O'Shea said.
The world's largest outdoor advertising company has expanded
in Latin American in recent years. Deals include the acquisition
of U.S. peer Outfront Media's Latin American business in
2015 and street furniture company Eumex, which is being merged
into JCDecaux MX, in 2014.
JCDecaux generates around 80 percent of its revenue in
Europe and Asia and its Rest of World segment, which includes
Latin America, accounted for just under 12 percent in 2016.
"They've identified that region [Latin America] as one where
they want to build scale...and this just has that in mind,"
O'Shea said of the America Movil deal.
The transaction is expected to close before year-end.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Susan Thomas)