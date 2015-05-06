JCDecaux posts Q1 organic sales growth ahead of own target

PARIS May 6 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux posted first quarter organic revenue growth of 4 percent, slightly ahead of its own prediction for 3 percent growth.

The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller rivals U.S.-based Outfront Media and Europe's Clear Channel Outdoor, saw revenue rise to 649 million euro ($735.45 million) helped by growth in street furniture and transport.

Street furniture, JCDecaux's largest business, which signs contracts with local authorities to place ads in bus stops and newspaper kiosks, achieved organic growth of 5.8 percent on sales of 291.3 million euro.

The transport unit, which puts ads in train stations and airports grew by 6.6 percent organically to reach 268.9 million. Billboards slumped by 6.3 percent to 88.8 million euro.

The group forecast "low single digit" organic sales growth for the second quarter because of "tough comparables" with the same period last year, as well a slowdown in some emerging countries and the uncertainty regarding Thursday's election in Britain.

