JCDecaux posts Q1 organic sales growth ahead of own target

PARIS May 6 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux posted first quarter organic revenue growth
of 4 percent, slightly ahead of its own prediction for 3 percent
growth.
The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller
rivals U.S.-based Outfront Media and Europe's Clear
Channel Outdoor, saw revenue rise to 649 million euro
($735.45 million) helped by growth in street furniture and
transport.
Street furniture, JCDecaux's largest business, which signs
contracts with local authorities to place ads in bus stops and
newspaper kiosks, achieved organic growth of 5.8 percent on
sales of 291.3 million euro.
The transport unit, which puts ads in train stations and
airports grew by 6.6 percent organically to reach 268.9 million.
Billboards slumped by 6.3 percent to 88.8 million euro.
The group forecast "low single digit" organic sales growth
for the second quarter because of "tough comparables" with the
same period last year, as well a slowdown in some emerging
countries and the uncertainty regarding Thursday's election in
Britain.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
John Irish)