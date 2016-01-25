版本:
Chi-X says J.C. Flowers to buy Australia, HK, Japan subsidiaries

SYDNEY Jan 25 Market operator Chi-X Global Holdings LLC said on Monday that U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co had agreed to buy its Australian, Hong Kong and Japanese subsidiaries for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March, pending regulatory clearances, Chi-X said in a statement. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

