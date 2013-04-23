Johnson Controls posts in-line profit, reaffirms 2013 outlook

DETROIT, April 23 Johnson Controls Inc
on Tuesday posted a profit that met Wall Street's expectations
and the largest U.S. auto-parts maker reaffirmed its full-year
outlook.
Net income attributable to Johnson Controls fell to $148
million, or 21 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter,
compared with $379 million, or 55 cents a share, in the year-
earlier quarter.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 42 cents a
share, in line with what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had expected.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $10.43 billion, just below the
$10.48 billion analysts had expected.
In January, Johnson Controls, citing weak auto production in
Europe, offered a second-quarter profit forecast far below Wall
Street's expectations. It said it would earn 40 to 42 cents a
share, while analysts had previously expected 51 cents.