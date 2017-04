Aug 8 JC Penney Co Inc top investor Bill Ackman wants the retailer to name a new chief executive within 30 to 45 days and says that Allen Questrom, a former CEO, has agreed to rejoin the company as its chairman, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Ackman is frustrated that the search for a new CEO has not gone fast enough, CNBC reported.

JC Penney and Ackman could not be immediately reached for a comment.