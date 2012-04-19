Ackman says supports Penney CEO during turnaround

NEW YORK, April 19 J.C. Penney Co Inc's
top shareholder said on Thursday that the department store's
chief executive has his full support to take a long-term
perspective during the retailer's turnaround.
William Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management
owns 17.7 percent of Penney shares, according to Thomson Reuters
data, said Penney CEO Ron Johnson should ignore pressure for
short-term results while he reinvents the 110-year old retailer.
"He has a shareholder who believes in him," Ackman told a
real estate conference in New York. "I told Ron,'You don't need
to worry about Wall Street. You don't need to worry about
same-store-sales next quarter or next month.' He needs to do
what make sense for the business model on a five- or 10-year
basis."
Pershing Square first bought Penney shares in October 2010.
J.C. Penney in February did away with its longtime strategy
of marking prices up only to slash them and instead now keeps
prices low from the start, with twice monthly sales to clear
out-of-season merchandise. It is also planning to change store
layout and merchandise assortment.
Penney said in its annual report published last month that
its new pricing strategy "could result in a prolonged decline in
sales." In recent years, Penney has lost market share to rivals
such as Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp.