UPDATE 3-J.C. Penney, Ackman in talks to resolve dispute -source

By Matthew Goldstein and Dhanya Skariachan
Aug 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc and hedge fund
Pershing Square's Bill Ackman are in talks to resolve their
dispute over the leadership of the U.S. retailer, a source
familiar with the situation said on Monday.
Penney and Ackman could reach a deal as early as later on
Monday, the source said. The source added that a final deal had
not yet been reached and talks could still fall apart.
A Penney spokeswoman was not available for comment on the
talks.
The public battle between Penney and Ackman escalated late
last week with the hedge fund manager demanding the ouster of
the retailer's chairman Thomas Engibous as well as the interim
CEO Myron Ullman. Ackman had demanded that Ullman be replaced
within the next 30 to 45 days.
While Ackman publicly feuds with Penney, other large
investors in the struggling retailer are staying pat.
Soros Fund Management LLC is holding onto its 7.9 percent
stake in Penney, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday. The firm backed by billionaire financier George Soros
had reported earlier this year a big stake in the department
store operator.
Another large Penney investor, Glenview Capital Management,
also appears to be sitting tight on its "passive" 4 percent
stake in the retailer. A person familiar with the hedge fund led
by Larry Robbins said the firm has not taken any sides in the
public dispute between Ackman and Penney's board.
At least one middleman who advises financial lenders to
Penney vendors said the feud is "too much drama."
"This Bill Ackman situation is a total distraction to J.C.
Penney," said Bobby Cohen, founder and chairman of Lochem
Capital LLC, which serves as an intermediary between lenders and
firms seeking capital.
Cohen, speaking to Reuters before news that a potential
resolution could be in the offing, said he advised at least two
financial firms to avoid doing business with Penney vendors
until the board brawl is resolved.
"I'd rather be on the sidelines and see how it plays out and
then re-engage once I get more information," he said.
Earlier on Monday, UBS analyst Michael Binetti urged
investors to sell their Penney shares, citing cash flow problems
exacerbated by the recent boardroom drama.
"Severe second-quarter cash burn, vendor financing issues,
and a public airing of grievances reinforce our concerns," said
Binetti, who expects Penney to report a 14 percent drop in
same-store sales in the latest second quarter. Penney is due to
report its results on Aug. 20.
Other parties are sticking by Penney at this stage. Canadian
fashion brand Joe Fresh, owned by Loblaw Cos Ltd, said it
planned to continue "our strong working relationships with all
levels" at the U.S. retailer.
Penney shares edged up 2 percent on Monday after a rocky
Thursday and Friday. The shares rose nearly 7 percent on
Thursday and then fell 6 percent on Friday, and are off just
over 30 percent year to date. The retailer's term loan traded
roughly 1.5 points lower on Monday, down to 96.5-97.5.