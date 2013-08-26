Ackman to sell his fund's 39.1 mln shares in J.C.Penney

Biogen wins Tecfidera U.S. patent dispute with Forward Pharma
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
BOSTON Aug 26 Hedge fund manager William Ackman, the single biggest shareholder in J.C. Penney, is selling his stake in the retailer.
Ackman's $11 billion Pershing Square Capital Management is offering its roughly 39.1 million shares for sale and used Citigroup as the bookrunner for the deal, a person familiar with the deal said. J.C. Penney also issued a regulatory filing.
The move comes two weeks after the 47-year-old billionaire left the retailer's board after a fight over top management's direction. Ackman built his stake in J.C. Penney three years ago and has lost hundreds of millions on the investment as an ambitious makeover of the store failed.
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
* Iron compass llc says sent a letter to board of directors of simpson manufacturing co