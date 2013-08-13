版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 13日 星期二 18:40 BJT

Activist investor Ackman resigns from J.C. Penney board

Aug 13 Struggling department store operator J.C. Penney Co said activist investor William Ackman, who has been pressuring the company to oust its chairman and chief executive, has resigned from the board effective Aug. 12.

The company also said it has elected retail industry veteran Ronald Tysoe to its board.

J.C Penney shares rose 4 percent in premarket trading.
