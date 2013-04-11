版本:
Ackman says believes in JC Penney, new CEO

NEW YORK, April 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc board member William Ackman said on Thursday that he still believes the retailer's shares are worth $75 each, instead of the $15 they trade at now.

Speaking at a luncheon in New York, Ackman also said the new chief executive, Myron Ullman, was "the right guy at the right time."
