UPDATE 1-Saks CEO Sadove to become J.C. Penney director

Oct 9 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on
Wednesday that departing Saks Inc Chief Executive
Stephen Sadove will become a director once he leaves his current
job, in the latest change that brings more retail experience to
the struggling department store chain's board.
Sadove, Saks' CEO since 2006, will join Penney's board once
the acquisition of the luxury store chain by Hudson's Bay Co
is completed sometime by year-end.
Penney also said that Geraldine Laybourne, the founder and
former chief executive officer of Oxygen Media, is stepping down
from the board to work on a startup consumer technology venture
for kids.
Sadove, who is credited on Wall Street with updating Saks'
e-commerce, becomes the third Penney board member to come from
the retail sector, in addition to Penney CEO Myron Ullman.
Many analysts faulted Penney's board in 2012 and earlier
this year for not reining in former CEO Ron Johnson's aggressive
plan to take Penney upmarket and ditch coupons, a plan that has
led to six quarters in a row of double-digit percentage declines
in same-store sales and from which Penney is still reeling.
The other retailers on the board include Leonard Roberts,
retired RadioShack Corp CEO, and Ronald Tysoe, former
vice chairman of Federated Department Stores Inc.
In August, hedge fund manager William Ackman, whose Pershing
Square Capital Management was Penney's biggest shareholder, left
the board, as did Steve Roth, CEO of Vornado Realty Trust
. Pershing sold all its Penney stake in August and
Vornado did so last month.
Penney shares rose 1.7 percent to $7.90 in premarket
trading.