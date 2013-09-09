Bodum sues J.C.Penney for poor shop-in-shop rollout

| Sept 9
Sept 9 Upscale coffee-press maker Bodum Group
has sued J.C. Penney Inc Co for breach of contract,
saying the retailer did not deliver on its promise to build and
roll out modern, chic shops within its stores to showcase
Bodum's wares.
Bodum and Penney had reached a deal in November 2012 to have
Penney prominently feature Bodum houseware products and Ordning
& Reda office and stationery products as part of its now
abandoned plan to transform its department stores into
collections of "shop in shops."
But in a suit filed August 30 in New York State Supreme
Court, family owned Bodum said Penney had missed the March 2013
date to launch the shops and installed boutiques at fewer stores
than initially agreed on. Bodum also accused Penney of
"haphazardly" placing merchandise throughout its stores.
Penney representatives did not return a request for comment.
To stem a 25 percent sales decline last year, Penney has
largely reverted to selling middle-of-the-road, deeply
discounted merchandise as it seeks to win back shoppers put off
by its attempt to offer trendier products.
Bodum said it had spent $2.8 million in preparation for the
launch. David Bennett, a lawyer representing Bodum, said damages
have not been calculated yet.
Bodum had seen the Penney deal as a way to raise its
visibility of its namesake brand and introduce the O&R brand to
the U.S. market.
"Now, with JCP's inept and failed launched of this brand, it
will be impossible to successfully relaunch the brand for a
significant period of time," Bodum USA said in the complaint.