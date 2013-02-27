版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-J C Penney shares down 4.9 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Feb 27 J C Penney Company Inc : * Shares were down 4.9 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐