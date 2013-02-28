版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-JC Penney shares down 14.8 pct premarket a day after results

NEW YORK Feb 28 J C Penney Company Inc : * Jcpenney company inc shares down 14.8 percent in premarket trading a

day after results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐