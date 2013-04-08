版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-J C Penney pares gains in extended trade after Ullman named CEO

NEW YORK, April 8 J C Penney Company Inc : * J C Penney Company pares gains, up 1.7 percent in extended trade after Myron Ullman named CEO
