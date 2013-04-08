BRIEF-Interview-Penney CEO Ullman approached by board for job "over the weekend"

Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
April 8 J C Penney Company Inc : * Interview-j.c. penney co inc CEO ullman says was approached by board
for CEO job "over the weekend" * Penney CEO ullman won't say if he'll stick to shop-in-shop strategy, but says
"there's nothing wrong with the idea of having attractions" * Penney CEO ullman "it's going to be important to have someone with relevant
knowledge on the ground- i have a lot invested in wanting to be successful." * Penney CEO ullman says ackman's earlier criticism of his tenure not "entirely
balanced", points to recession, drop in mall traffic * Penney CEO ullman : "i'm coming back not because of a contract or some kind
of financial arrangement- it's to right the ship" * Penney CEO ullman says first thing will be "to sit down with the team and
understand what they think is working, what is not working"
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.