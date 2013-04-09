版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-J C Penney shares tumble in early trading

NEW YORK, April 9 J C Penney Company Inc : * Shares fall 6.4 percent in early trading

