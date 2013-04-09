版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Trading on J C Penney busiest day in co's history

NEW YORK, April 9 J C Penney Company Inc : * Daily trading volume surpasses 53.315 million shares, becomes busiest trading

day in company history

