版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-J C Penney inc says currently has no plans to close stores due to company performance

CHICAGO, April 15 J C Penney Company Inc : * J c penney co inc says currently has no plans to close stores due to

company performance * J c penney co inc says there are currently no plans to reduce

headcount
