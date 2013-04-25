版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-J C Penney shares up 7.2 pct after the bell as Soros reports stake

NEW YORK, April 25 J C Penney Company Inc : * Shares were up 7.2 percent after the bell as George Soros reported a 7.9 percent stake in the company

