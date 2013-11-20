版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-J C Penney shares up 4.3 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK Nov 20 J C Penney Company Inc : * Shares up 4.3 percent in premarket trading after results
