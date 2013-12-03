版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 4日 星期三 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-J C Penney shares up 5.2 percent after the bell following holiday update

NEW YORK Dec 3 J C Penney Company Inc : * Shares were up 5.2 percent after the bell following holiday update
