版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 20:45 BJT

J.C. Penney names new finance chief

NEW YORK, Feb 13 J.C. Penney Co Inc on
Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer would step down next
month and be replaced by an executive with a finance background
who has worked at other department stores.
    Ken Hannah, who took the CFO job in May 2012, will step down
March 24. The company gave no reason for his departure.
    He will be succeeded by Ed Record, who earlier in his career
worked at retailers such as Stage Stores Inc and Kohl's
Corp, where he was a senior vice president of finance,
and at Belk, where he was controller and a vice president of
finance.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐