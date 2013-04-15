版本:
J.C. Penney draws down $850 mln in funding

April 15 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday that it has drawn $850 million out of a $1.85 billion revolving credit facility to cover its current funding needs.

The company also said it will continue to explore additional capital-raising alternatives with the help of its financial advisers.
