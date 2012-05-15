UPDATE 1-J.C. Penney sales plummet, cuts dividend

* Q1 same-store sales down 18.9 pct
* Cuts 20 cts/quarter dividend
* Shares down about 13 pct afterhours
May 15 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported an
18.9 percent decline in first-quarter sales at stores open at
least a year and discontinued its dividend to help fund its
ongoing overhaul.
In February, Penney began a multiyear transformation when
Penney eliminated hundreds of sales events in favor of everyday
prices on most items, a radical departure that analysts
predicted would confuse or alienate its customers.
Chief Executive Ron Johnson said in a statement that "sales
and profitability have been tougher" than expected.
Penney is eliminating its 20 cents per share quarterly
dividend to have $175 million in additional cash to fund its
transformation.
Total net sales fell 20.1 percent to $3.15 billion, below
the $3.41 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to
I/B/E/S.
Analysts had been expecting a same-store sales decline of
12.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Penney reported a net loss of $163 million, or 75 cents per
share, for the quarter ended April 28, compared with a profit of
$64 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
Penney shares fell 13.3 percent to $29.40 after closing at
$33.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.