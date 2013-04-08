版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日

Ron Johnson out as J.C. Penney CEO -CNBC

April 8 Ron Johnson is out as chief executive of the department store chain J.C. Penney, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a source.

J.C. Penney shares rose 10.8 percent in after-hours trading after the CNBC report.
