Judge certifies class action over JC Penney phantom discounts

May 19 A federal judge has certified a
class-action lawsuit that accuses J C Penney Co Inc of
marking up retail prices on apparel and accessories to trick
shoppers into believing they were getting good deals when the
items went on sale.
In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin
in Los Angeles said it was possible "in one stroke" to determine
whether J C Penney's advertising practices caused shoppers in
California to buy items at discounts that proved illusory.
The J C Penney complaint accused the retailer of running a
"massive, years-long, pervasive campaign" to deceive shoppers
about its pricing for private-label brands and outside brands,
such as Liz Claiborne, sold exclusively by the retailer.
Lead plaintiff Cynthia Spann said she discovered this after
buying three blouses for $17.99 each, a 40 percent discount from
the "original" $30 price, only to learn the price was never
above $17.99 in the prior three months.
By letting shoppers sue as a group, the decision could help
them obtain greater compensation at lower cost from the Plano,
Texas-based retailer than if they sued individually.
J C Penney did not immediately respond on Tuesday to
requests for comment.
Similar lawsuits have been filed against retailers such as
Kohls Corp and Men's Wearhouse Inc's Jos. A. Bank
unit.
Olguin certified a class of plaintiffs who bought
private-label or exclusive items from J C Penney in California
from Nov. 5, 2010 to Jan. 31, 2012 at discounts of 30 percent or
more.
The plaintiffs accused J C Penney of violating state
consumer protection laws.
The Federal Trade Commission has said retailers are supposed
to sell items at original prices for a "reasonable length of
time" before marking them down, if they wish later to provide
the original prices to consumers who compare prices.
J C Penney moved away from discounts in 2012, when Chief
Executive Officer Ron Johnson adopted a strategy of "fair and
square" everyday low pricing. It resumed discounting after sales
plunged, resulting in Johnson's ouster the following year.
Spann's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
The case is Spann v. J.C. Penney Corp et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 12-00215.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)