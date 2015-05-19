UPDATE 1-Judge certifies class action over J.C. Penney phantom discounts

(Adds comments from J.C. Penney, plaintiffs' lawyer)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 19 A federal judge certified a class-action
lawsuit that accuses J.C. Penney Company Inc of marking
up retail prices on apparel and accessories to trick shoppers
into believing they were getting big discounts when the items
were advertised on sale.
In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin
in Los Angeles said it was possible "in one stroke" to determine
whether J.C. Penney's advertising practices caused shoppers in
California to buy items at discounts that proved illusory.
The complaint accused the company of running a "massive,
years-long, pervasive campaign" to deceive shoppers about its
pricing for private-label brands, and for outside brands such as
Liz Claiborne, sold exclusively by the retailer.
Lead plaintiff Cynthia Spann said she discovered this after
buying three blouses for $17.99 each, a 40 percent discount from
the "original" $30 price, only to learn the price was never
above $17.99 in the prior three months.
By letting shoppers sue as a group, the decision could help
them obtain greater compensation at lower cost from the Plano,
Texas-based retailer than if they sued individually.
"We're thrilled with the decision," said Matthew Zevin, a
lawyer for the plaintiff class, which he said could number
hundreds of thousands. "Price comparisons are not illegal, but
it is deceptive if there is no basis for the original price."
J.C. Penney spokeswoman Kate Coultas said the retailer does
not discuss pending litigation.
Similar lawsuits have been filed against retailers such as
Kohls Corp and Men's Wearhouse Inc's Jos. A. Bank
unit.
Olguin certified a class of plaintiffs who bought
private-label or exclusive items from J.C. Penney in California
from Nov. 5, 2010 to Jan. 31, 2012 at discounts of 30 percent or
more. These shoppers accused the retailer of violating state
consumer protection laws.
The Federal Trade Commission has said retailers are supposed
to sell items at original prices for a "reasonable length of
time" before marking them down if they wish later to provide the
original prices to consumers who compare prices.
J.C. Penney moved away from discounts in 2012, when Chief
Executive Officer Ron Johnson adopted a strategy of "fair and
square" everyday low pricing.
It resumed discounting after sales plunged, a decline that
contributed to Johnson's ouster the following year.
The case is Spann v. J.C. Penney Corp et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 12-00215.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Alan Crosby)