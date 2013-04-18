Penney can sell Martha Stewart goods under own label -judge

| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 A New York appeals court
judge on Thursday ruled that J.C. Penney could sell
Martha Stewart goods under a "JCP Everyday" label for now,
pending an appeal by Macy's.
Justice Richard Andrias rejected Macy's request for a
temporary restraining order seeking to block J.C. Penney from
selling the Martha Stewart goods without her name, while it
appeals a ruling allowing the sale.
Macy's claims it has exclusive rights to Martha Stewart
bedding, bath and tableware.
A judge last week allowed the temporary sale of the
"unbranded goods." An order temporarily barring Martha Stewart
from selling goods branded with her name at J.C. Penney's is
still in place.