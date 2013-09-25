版本:
UPDATE 1-Judge in Penney-Stewart trial to render ruling soon

Sept 25 A New York judge overseeing the trial pitting Macy's Inc against J.C. Penney Co Inc and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia said on Wednesday he hoped to issue a ruling "in a short time rather than a later time."

Macy's sued rival Penney and Martha Stewart last year over their 2011 deal, which called for the home goods guru to produce items and have "stores within a store" at Penney locations. Macy's said the pact infringed its own exclusive deal with Stewart's company.
