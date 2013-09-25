UPDATE 1-Judge in Penney-Stewart trial to render ruling soon

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
Sept 25 A New York judge overseeing the trial pitting Macy's Inc against J.C. Penney Co Inc and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia said on Wednesday he hoped to issue a ruling "in a short time rather than a later time."
Macy's sued rival Penney and Martha Stewart last year over their 2011 deal, which called for the home goods guru to produce items and have "stores within a store" at Penney locations. Macy's said the pact infringed its own exclusive deal with Stewart's company.
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.