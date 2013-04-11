版本:
Three more top executives leave J.C. Penney - report

April 10 Three more top executives at J.C. Penney have left the ailing retailer, the New York Post reported, following the ouster of Chief Executive Ron Johnson.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Kramer, Chief Talent Officer Daniel Walker and Chief Creative Officer Mike Fisher exited the retailer on Wednesday, it said.

In a controversial move, the struggling department store chain parted ways with Johnson, who failed to win over shoppers and investors with his everyday-low-price strategy, and on Monday rehired Johnson's predecessor, former CEO Myron Ullman, to revive the company.

Citing a source close to the retailer, the newspaper said Kramer resigned but added it was not clear whether Walker and Fisher left voluntarily. ()

J.C. Penney could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

The three executives, like Johnson, had previously worked at Apple Inc.
