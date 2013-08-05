J.C. Penney names Kraft executive as head of marketing

Aug 5 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Monday named
a Kraft Foods Group Inc executive to head its marketing
efforts, filling a job that had been vacant for 14 months while
the company tries to win shoppers back to its promotions-heavy
strategy.
Debra Berman was vice president, marketing strategy and
engagement, at Kraft, which she joined in 2009. Previously, she
was a strategic planning director at DDB Advertising.
At Penney, she will report to Chief Executive Officer Myron
Ullman, who was brought back in April to steady the company
after an attempt by his predecessor, Ron Johnson, to re-invent
it as a trendier chain led to a 25 percent sales decline last
year.
Penney has not had an executive specifically dedicated to
marketing since Michael Francis left the company over
disagreements about its marketing campaigns. Johnson had worked
with him years earlier at Target Corp and hired him as
Penney president in late 2011.
Johnson took on marketing responsibilities until he left the
company in April.
Penney has been aggressively discounting merchandise to win
back its traditional customers. It is expected to report a 6.7
percent decline in quarterly same-store sales when it reports
results in two weeks, according to Thomson Reuters.