Penney to buy stake in Martha Stewart Living -NYT

Dec 7 U.S. department store chain J.C.
Penney Co Inc is to buy a 16.6 percent stake in Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc for $38.5 million, the New
York Times said, citing people briefed on the matter.
J.C. Penney will pay $3.50 a share for the stake, a 12
percent premium to Martha Stewart Living's closing price on
Tuesday and will get two seats on the board, the newspaper said.
Under a 10-year partnership, J. C. Penney will introduce
ministores and a revamped online presence for the Martha Stewart
Living brand beginning in February 2013, the sources told the
New York Times.
It said the arrangement is expected to fetch Martha Stewart
Living, a diversified media and merchandising company, more than
$200 million, including royalty payments, design fees and
advertising commitments.
In May, Martha Stewart Living hired Blackstone Group
to explore opportunities to sell or find a partner after several
years of sales declines in its magazine publishing, television
and merchandising businesses. Between 2007 and 2010, revenue
fell by more than a quarter.
Representatives for J.C. Penney and Martha Stewart declined
to comment to the New York Times.
Neither party was immediately available for comment to
Reuters.