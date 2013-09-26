UPDATE 1-J.C. Penney starts offering of 84 million shares

Sept 26 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on
Thursday it had begun a public offering of 84 million shares of
its common stock and would use the net proceeds for general
corporate purposes.
Shares fell 5.7 percent to $9.83 after hours.
Earlier on Thursday, shares rose as much as 10.9 percent
after the company issued a statement that said it expected sales
to improve for the rest of the year. On Thursday evening, the
company did not return several requests for comment about the
public offering.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Penney was looking to
raise as much $1 billion in new equity to build up its cash
reserves during its turnaround.
The company currently has 220.6 million outstanding shares,
and a market value of 2.2 billion, according to Reuters data.
Sales last year fell 25 percent after Penney got rid of
coupons and brought in new, trendier merchandise that did not
appeal to long time shoppers.