Ackman pushes for new chairman at J.C. Penney

Aug 9 Bill Ackman, J.C. Penney Co Inc's top investor, fired back at the retailer's board on Friday, requesting that it meet as soon as possible so it can decide on matters including a new chairman.

"I have lost confidence in our chairman's ability to oversee this board," Ackman said in the letter.

J.C. Penney was not immediately available to comment.
