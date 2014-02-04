版本:
J.C. Penney holiday quarter comparable sales rise 2 percent

Feb 4 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Tuesday said comparable sales rose 2 percent during the fourth quarter, which included the crucial holiday season.

Chief Executive Myron Ullman said in a statement the struggling department store operator's turnaround "is on track."
