2013年 2月 28日 星期四 07:42 BJT

BRIEF-Penney CEO says beginning FY with "clean" inventory levels

Feb 27 : * J.c. penney co inc CEO says beginning FY with "clean" inventory

levels * Penney CEO says joe fresh is best selling apparel brand on its jcp.com,

average unit retail 20 percent than liz claiborne * Penney CEO says by time home sections open in may, 30 percent of space at 500

stores will be shop in shops * Penney CEO says "we made some big mistakes," takes responsibity for them
