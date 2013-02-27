BRIEF-Penney CEO says beginning FY with "clean" inventory levels

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 : * J.c. penney co inc CEO says beginning FY with "clean" inventory
levels * Penney CEO says joe fresh is best selling apparel brand on its jcp.com,
average unit retail 20 percent than liz claiborne * Penney CEO says by time home sections open in may, 30 percent of space at 500
stores will be shop in shops * Penney CEO says "we made some big mistakes," takes responsibity for them
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)