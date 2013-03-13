BRIEF-J.c. Penney CFO: pace of shop rollout to hinge on getting customers back

Qualcomm, NXP receive antitrust approval
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
March 13 (Reuters) * J.c. penney CFO: have ordered products under other brands in categories under
Macy's Inc deal with martha Stewart * J.c. penney CFO: pace of rollout will depend on how quickly company can
connect with traditional customer * J.c. penney CFO: says e-Commerce performance "unacceptable" * J.c. penney CFO says new home goods will be available online before their
in-store launch * J.c. penney CFO: on rollout of shops: "we have to do it at a measured pace
that brings our core customer with US"
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
April 4 Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.