版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 03:12 BJT

BRIEF-J.c. Penney CFO: pace of shop rollout to hinge on getting customers back

March 13 (Reuters) * J.c. penney CFO: have ordered products under other brands in categories under

Macy's Inc deal with martha Stewart * J.c. penney CFO: pace of rollout will depend on how quickly company can

connect with traditional customer * J.c. penney CFO: says e-Commerce performance "unacceptable" * J.c. penney CFO says new home goods will be available online before their

in-store launch * J.c. penney CFO: on rollout of shops: "we have to do it at a measured pace

that brings our core customer with US"

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐