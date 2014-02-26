版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-J.c. penney CFO say $2 bln liquidity projection does not assume asset sales

Feb 26 J C Penney Company Inc : * J.c. penney company inc CFO say $2 billion liquidity projection does

not assume asset sales
