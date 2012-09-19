版本:
中国
2012年 9月 20日

BRIEF-J C Penney CEO says men's shops performance trailing that of women's shops

CHICAGO, Sept 19 J C Penney Company Inc : * CEO says men's shops performance trailing that of women's shops * CEO says last two weeks were much tougher than planned * CEO says denim sales overall during back to school season were great

