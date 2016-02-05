版本:
J.C. Penney looking to sell headquarters in Texas

Feb 5 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said it is pursuing a potential sale and partial leaseback of its headquarters in Plano, Texas.

The move is expected to reduce debt and costs, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

