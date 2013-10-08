UPDATE 2-J.C. Penney says Sept same-store sales show improving trend

Oct 8 Struggling department store operator J.C.
Penney Co Inc reported a smaller decline in same-store
sales for September, compared to August, and said it expected
improved sales trends to continue for the remainder of the year.
The company, whose shares rose as much as 5 percent in early
trading, has been struggling since a failed attempt last year by
a former chief executive to take the chain more up-market.
Sales fell 25 percent in 2012, while the stock has lost
about 80 percent of its value since former CEO Ron Johnson
implemented the makeover that has since been rolled back.
A Penney spokeswoman said the company had issued the update
on its performance because it wanted to give investors a more
detailed account of its progress given market speculation
surrounding its turnaround.
The company said on Tuesday that while September same-store
sales fell 4 percent over the same month last year, they showed
an improvement from a 9.8 percent decline in August.
"It's reassuring, at least, that they're limiting the
(sales) decline," Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova
said, adding that it was in line with her expectations.
Women's and men's apparel, fine jewelry and women's
accessories were performing better than average, the company
said. Women's apparel, Penney's largest business, also had
positive sales in September.
"Over the last six months, we have made significant strides
and are now seeing positive signs in many important areas of the
business, in spite of what continues to be a difficult
environment for consumers and retailers in general," Chief
Executive Myron Ullman said in a statement.
The company said inventories of higher-margin private brands
such as St. John's Bay and Stafford and its assortment of basic
apparel were well-stocked to meet holiday season demand.
Ullman said he was also encouraged by the performance of
such national brands as Levi Strauss and Nike
, which were significantly ahead of last year.
Levi Strauss Chief Executive Chip Bergh told Reuters last
week that sales of Levi's products at Penney had risen by a
double-digit percentage last quarter.
Sales at Penney's home goods section continued to struggle
as the merchandise assortment, shopping environment and price
points did not resonate with customers, the company said.
The retailer said it was working to create a more balanced
assortment of modern and traditional home furnishings.
Gross margins were hurt by clearance sales to reduce
inventory from the first two quarters of the year, as well as by
the company's transition back to a promotional pricing strategy.
Ullman, appointed CEO in April, has largely restored
Penney's original strategy, which focuses on deep discounts and
coupons.
Penney reiterated that it would end the year with more than
$2 billion in cash, after taking into account proceeds of $785
million from a recent stock sale.
Penney shares were up 4 percent at $7.98 in early trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.