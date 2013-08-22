版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 20:41 BJT

Penney takes step to ward off any coercive takeover methods

Aug 22 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Thursday said it adopted a one-year stockholder rights plan to protect against a potential future use of coercive methods to take the company over.

The department store chain, which is struggling to reverse a massive sales slide in the last 18 months, said the plan was not adopted in response to any particular effort to take control of Penney.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐