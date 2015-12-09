版本:
J.C. Penney is sued by U.S. over marketing

Dec 9 U.S. officials on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing J.C. Penney Co Inc of misleading consumers by deceptively advertising textile fiber products as containing bamboo and bamboo fiber, when they actually contain rayon.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Washington, D.C., according to court records. It seeks civil penalties and a halt to further violations. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

