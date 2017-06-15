LPC: J. Crew nears amendment for debt restructuring after Canyon turnover

| NEW YORK, June 15
NEW YORK, June 15 J. Crew is nearing the
threshold needed to approve the credit agreement amendment it is
seeking that would dissolve a lender lawsuit aimed at blocking
the transfer of intellectual property to an affiliated company,
after Canyon Partners sold a US$100m chunk of the loan on
Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.
The U.S. fashion retailer, facing a total debt load of
US$2.1bn, asked creditors to agree to an out-of-court
restructuring that would extend the maturity on bonds to 2021,
which would give J. Crew more time to turn around its business
and boost declining sales.
Canyon had been part of a group of lenders led by Eaton
Vance that is attempting to block the amendment.
The trade, conducted via JP Morgan, was evenly split between
GSO Capital Partners and Anchorage Capital Group, supporters of
the amendment given significant crossholdings in the company’s
US$566.5m 7.75%/8.5% PIK toggle notes due 2019 and 28% ownership
of the loan.
Accounting for the sales, the company now has consents from
lenders representing an amount of the loan in the high 40%-area,
the source said. The amendment requires a simple majority for
approval.
Meanwhile, the company has brought in UBS to work alongside
restructuring advisor Lazard to help seal the deal, which
includes an exchange offer that was launched on June 12 with the
amendment, the source said.
The exchange calls for holders of J. Crew’s PIK notes due
2019 to swap into US$250m of new 13% secured notes due 2021
backed by the entity that owns the intellectual property, as
well as preferred and common stock. The transaction is
conditional upon 95% of bondholders tendering. At launch, the
company said a group - including GSO and Anchorage - that holds
68% of the bonds had signed off on the deal.
Lenders to the US$1.5bn loan, which priced at 300bp over
Libor with a 1% floor and is due 2021, are offered a US$150m
paydown as well as a 22bp increase on the loan coupon and
accelerated amortization of 2.5% in the third year after the
amendment becomes effective and 1.5% thereafter. Certain
covenants in the loan will also be tightened.
The paydown will be financed in part with a US$30m
incremental term loan backstopped by J. Crew sponsor TPG
Capital, and US$97m of additional secured notes, which have
already been sold, the source said.
Amendment signatures are due by 5 p.m. Friday to agent
Wilmington Trust. The exchange offer expires on July 10.
Spokespeople for J Crew, Anchorage, GSO, Eaton Vance,
Lazard, UBS, TPG, Canyon and JP Morgan did not respond to
inquiries by press time.
(Reporting by Andrew Berlin; Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon
Methven)