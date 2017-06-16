UPDATE 1-J. Crew clinches key lender support for debt deal

(Adds background)
By Jessica DiNapoli
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc
has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan
holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push
back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company
said on Friday.
The deal spares the New York-based company the fate of
several of its retail peers that have filed for bankruptcy in
the last 12 months amid fast-changing consumer tastes and the
increasing popularity of internet shopping.
To achieve the deal, J. Crew has outmaneuvered opposition
from some of its lenders to placing its brand in a separate
company to raise new debt by relying on the support of other
creditors, in a strategy first reported last month by Reuters.
J. Crew placed its intellectual property in a new subsidiary
that will issue $250 million in new debt, which will be used to
buy back existing bonds. These bonds currently have a nominal
value of $567 million, so the swap will almost halve the burden
of the bonds for J. Crew.
Some J. Crew lenders opposed that move on the grounds that
it removes collateral from the main company. They threatened to
say the retailer defaulted, prompting J. Crew itself to file a
pre-emptive lawsuit against them.
The deal on Friday resolves this issue, because, by
obtaining the support of more than 50 percent of the holders of
its $1.5 billion term loan, J. Crew can secure a waiver to any
legal challenge to the carve-out of its intellectual property.
In return, J. Crew offered to retire $150 million of its
term loan at par, financed with some new debt and cash from the
private-equity owners.
The deal already had support from major creditors GSO
Capital Partners LP, the credit arm of buyout fund Blackstone
Group LP, and hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC,
which bought 28 percent of the term loan and 67 percent of the
bonds.
Sales of J. Crew, which attracted a cult following for its
preppy apparel, have slipped as the company began offering
funkier clothing and accessories.
The retailer last week named West Elm President James Brett
as chief executive, replacing Millard Drexler, who will remain
on as chairman.
