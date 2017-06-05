J.Crew names James Brett as CEO, Drexler to continue as chairman

June 5 Apparel retailer J.Crew Group Inc
said on Monday that James Brett will succeed retail
veteran Millard Drexler as chief executive officer.
Brett, who has more than 25 years of retail experience, most
recently served as President of specialty home furnishing
company West Elm, a unit of Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Drexler, who is credited with making apparel retailer Gap
Inc's a global brand, will continue in his role as the
J.Crew's chairman.
Sales of the company, whose ballet flats and cashmere
cardigans were once a staple of middle-class U.S. wardrobes,
have been declining, as it struggles to keep abreast of changing
tastes and faces fierce competition from cheaper online
retailers.
Alex Bellos, the head of the West Elm's Rejuvenation and
Mark and Graham brands, will succeed Brett as president of the
home furnishing company, Williams-Sonoma said in a statement.
Brett, whose appointment is effective from July, will also
join J. Crew's board of directors.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)